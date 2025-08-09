The New England Patriots are looking to turn things around after three straight losing seasons. The Patriots enter 2025 with a new coach and a strong rookie class. And one of those rookies got off to an incredible start in New England’s preseason opener. Running back TreVeyon Henderson scored on his first NFL touch, returning the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown.

The awe-inspiring moment had fans and players buzzing. Following the game, quarterback Drake Maye couldn’t contain his excitement. “He was like a lightning bolt,” Maye said of Henderson's performance, per the Boston Herald's Zack Cox.

TREVEYON HENDERSON RETURNS THE KICKOFF 100 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🤯 This was the first time Henderson EVER touched the football in the NFL 🙌 pic.twitter.com/arIo6hMHsE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2025

TreVeyon Henderson impresses in preseason debut

After the big return, Henderson remained on the field for the next two drives before the Patriots took him out. The rookie rusher shared the backfield with fifth-year veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. But Henderson separated himself from other RBs on the roster with his work in the passing game. He finished his preseason debut with one rush for 18 yards and three receptions for 12 yards.

Maye also left the contest after the Patriots’ first two drives and he looked sharp as well. The second-year passer picked up a five-yard rushing touchdown on his last play of the game.

New England moved on from Jerod Mayo at the end of his first season as head coach, tapping Mike Vrabel to helm the team. After an unparalleled stretch of success under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have missed the postseason in three straight years. That’s the team’s longest absence since the early 90s.

But with a new leader and, arguably, the best rookie class in the NFL, New England appears ready to bounce back. Much of that confidence comes from finding a franchise quarterback in Maye. However, Henderson has outshined the QB in training camp as the Patriots' best offensive player.

New England took the former Ohio State standout in the second round of the 2025 draft. Henderson was the fourth running back off the board, following Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Quinshon Judkins. The pick earned excellent grades from the football community. And Henderson looks ready to contribute immediately in his rookie season.