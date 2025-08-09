Logan Henderson's rookie season with the Milwaukee Brewers is on hold after the 23-year-old pitcher was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation. Manager Pat Murphy later confirmed the diagnosis as a flexor strain, noting that imaging showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament and adding that Henderson “shouldn't be out too long.”

Henderson explained that the discomfort in his elbow had been building over the past few days and worsened after his most recent start.

“The last few days, my elbow hasn't been responding well, and it's been more sore than normal. I didn't feel like I was able to go Saturday and give the team the best shot to win. I talked to the team physician yesterday, and we felt like moving forward, the best option was the IL,” he said according to Milwaukee journal sentinel.

The right-hander was called up on August 3 to replace Jacob Misiorowski, who landed on the injured list with a tibia contusion. In five starts since returning, Henderson posted a 1.78 ERA, including a 4 ⅓-inning outing in Washington where he allowed just one run. However, he admitted that he “didn't feel like my normal self” when he picked up a baseball the following day.

Henderson's early career has been marked by arm issues, including elbow surgery in 2022 to repair a stress fracture.

“This is definitely frustrating. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't,” Henderson said. “But again, it's part of the game. I've got to take care of my body,” he shared.

Tobias Myers was called up from Triple-A Nashville in his absence and will start Saturday against the Mets.

The move came on the same day the Brewers activated reliever Shelby Miller, acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline. Miller had been recovering from a right forearm strain but impressed during a one-inning rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville on August 5. Before the injury, he recorded a 1.98 ERA in 36 ⅓ innings with the Diamondbacks and owns a 2.96 ERA in 124 appearances since 2023.