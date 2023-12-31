India spinner Axar Patel revealed new details of Rishabh Pant's near-fatal car crash from last year in a video shared by the Delhi Capitals.

India spinner Axar Patel revealed new details of Rishabh Pant's near-fatal car crash from last year in a video shared by the Delhi Capitals.

On 30 December 2022, Rishabh Pant, a vital cog in Team India's scheme of things across formats, met with a fateful accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and barely survived as his car went up in flames.

Recalling the incident, Axar Patel disclosed that he wasn't aware of Rishabh Pant's accident until he received a call on his phone.

“Subah 7 ya 8 baje mere phone pe ring baji. Pratima di ka phone aya. Pratima di ne mujhe pucha ki ‘teri Rishabh se kab baat hui thi last?' Mene bola ‘nahi, kal karne wala tha lekin kal nahi ki mene'. ‘Are uski mummy ka number ho toh mereko send kar, uska accident ho gaya hai'. Matlab pehla thought mereko aaya ki ye bhai gaya (Early morning I got a call from sister Pratima. She asked me when did I talk to Rishabh Pant last? I told her that I was about to talk to him last day but I did not. Pratima said that she needed Pant's mother's contact number as the player has met an accident. At the first time, I though he is gone),” Axar Patel said in a video shared by the Delhi Capitals.

For the unversed, Pratima is the wife of Team India pacer Ishant Sharma.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Delhi-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After missing the 2023 season of the cash-rich league, the southpaw is all geared up to lead the side during the 2024 season.

“The kind of accident I had I am lucky to be alive. The first part of recovery was so challenging with lots of pain but now recovery is going well,” Rishabh Pant recently informed his fans in a post on X.

“More from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking forward to the journey till now. I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view.”

“I felt like I couldn't face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence and I wanted to support my team at the same time because I've been playing for them. I love my team all the way, so I wanted to show my support even in the worst times. So that was the idea and I think it's part of the recovery process.”

A week before his accident last year, Rishabh Pant powered India to a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the Test series in the neighboring country.

In the process, Rishabh Pant joined a select band of Indian wicketkeepers, including former captain MS Dhoni to complete 4,000 runs in international cricket.

Subsequently, his near-fatal crash drew a sharp reaction from the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev, known for his harsh assessments, was critical of the cricketer's decision to drive the vehicle when he met with an accident on the Delhi Dehradun highway.

According to Kapil Dev, Rishabh Pant could easily afford a chauffeur to drive his vehicle, which would minimize such incidents.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Kapil Dev said in an interaction with ABP News.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” Kapil Dev added.

Following the accident, Rishabh Pant underwent surgery after three ligaments in his right knee suffered damage in the horrific crash.

“It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day,” Rishabh Pant said two months after his surgery.

“Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself,” he explained.

As per the BCCI's last medical bulletin issued on Rishabh Pant's recovery in July, the left-hander made significant progress in his rehabilitation.

“He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the BCCI said in a press release.

On 19 December this year, Rishabh Pant attended the IPL auction in Dubai in what was the first sign that he was about to return to competitive cricket.