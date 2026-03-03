The Kalen DeBoer era for Alabama football is in full swing, and while the roster gets most of the attention, the coaching staff is quietly becoming one of the most intriguing groups in the country. The Crimson Tide is reportedly hiring Jake Vang as a defensive analyst per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, bringing in a rising coach with a proven track record of disrupting backfields.

Vang most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Central Washington, but it was his 2023 season with the Sacramento State Hornets that put him on the radar of high-level programs. Serving as the edge rushers coach, Vang turned the Hornets' defensive front into a nightmare for Big Sky quarterbacks.

Vang’s unit at Sacramento State featured three primary playmakers who lived behind the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Brock Mather led the team with 10.0 tackles for loss, while defensive end Deshawn Lynch accounted for 9.5, and Jett Stanley added 8.5. Having three players eclipse the eight-tackle-for-loss mark in a single season is a testament to Vang’s ability to teach aggression and technique.

While the “analyst” title might seem modest, these roles are crucial for a program like Alabama that prides itself on preparation. Vang will likely assist defensive coordinator Kane Wommack in implementing the “Swarm” defense. His experience as a coordinator at the Division II level and a position coach at the FCS level gives him a diverse schematic background that should translate well to the SEC.

For Alabama, this hire is about maintaining a relentless pass rush. As the Crimson Tide transitions away from the Nick Saban era, finding coaches like Vang, who have a history of maximizing talent, is vital. If Vang can help the Tide’s edge players replicate the production he saw at Sacramento State, the Alabama defense will remain a problem for the rest of the conference.