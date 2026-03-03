The Las Vegas Raiders recently announced a new round of hirings for their coaching staff. With former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak taking over, he's bringing over some new staff members. One of the new coaches' names might sound a bit familiar: defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp, the brother of Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp made sure to congratulate his brother on the hiring, posting on his Instagram stories and his X.

Ketner Kupp was a former player himself, playing for the Seahawks' rival Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Ketner, who's younger than Cooper, was a linebacker and played for two years. He did not see the field much, and he eventually went to Pacific Lutheran University in Washington to be their linebackers coach. He was eventually promoted to be their defensive coordinator before being hired for his new gig with the Raiders.

Article Continues Below

Cooper Kupp also played for the Rams, playing with his younger brother to start his career. Cooper's career went a different path, as he won the receiving Triple Crown in 2021 and won his first Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. Following years of struggling and injuries, though, Los Angeles elected not to re-sign their wide receiver in favor of the emergent Puka Nacua. The Seahawks were more than happy to pick up their former rival team's star.

With the Seahawks, Kupp was not quite the same superstar that he was during his prime. Seattle didn't need him to be 2021 Cooper Kupp, though: Kupp became an excellent complement to breakout superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He finished the year with 593 receiving yards and two touchdowns, helping lead the Seahawks to the first seed in the NFC.

In the playoffs, the Seahawks steamrolled through the San Francisco 49ers before taking on Kupp's former team, the Rams. Kupp had one touchdown in the close contest, eliminating Los Angeles from the postseason. He had six catches for 61 yards against the Patriots in the Super Bowl to win his second championship.