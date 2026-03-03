Although WNBA players are still negotiating a new CBA, Caitlin Clark is working on her game. She is setting her sights on her third season with the Indiana Fever. Plus, looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued sophomore campaign that cut her season short.

On Monday, Clark was back in the gym getting shots up, 25 to be exact. It was as if she hadn't skipped a beat and was the Caitlin Clark of old.

https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/2028628502682206636

Before going out with a groin injury, Clark played in 13 games with the Fever. Overall, she averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game. Along the way, the Fever made an improbable run to the WNBA Playoffs. A season in which numerous top players went out with injuries. They were eliminated in the Semifinals by the eventual WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Clark has already made a name for herself in the WNBA, entering her third year. She was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and leading the Fever to back to back playoff apperances. Furthermore, Clark has been credited with helping popularize the league since her excellence at Iowa.

Clark has garnered tremendous popularity for her three-point shooting, particularly from the logo. Along the way, she has enhanced the popularity of the fundamentals of shooting.

The WNBA season is expected to start on May 8.

Off the court, Clark has expanded her profile by becoming a contributor to NBC Sports during pre-game coverage of NBA games. Also, Clark is building up for the release of her signature Nike shoe this Spring.