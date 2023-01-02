By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India opener Ishan Kishan’s reaction to his national teammate Rishabh Pant’s horrific car crash has gone viral on social media. Surprisingly, Ishan Kishan wasn’t aware of Rishabh Pant’s accident and only got to know about it during Jharkhand’s Ranji Trophy game against Services.

The whole episode was caught on camera after fans informed him about the development at Jamshedpur’s Keenan Stadium. The explosive left-hander arrived at the boundary line to greet his supporters but was left in shock after one of them told him about Rishabh Pant’s miraculous escape following his accident in Uttarakhand during the weekend.

As soon as Ishan Kishan was told about Rishabh Pant’s near-fatal crash, he appeared to have been lost for words and could only utter “kya (what)” in utter disbelief.

Still in shock, Ishan Kishan then added: “Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar (What are you saying guys!)”.

Since then, the video has become a huge trend on social media with several netizens sharing their views on Ishan Kishan’s reaction to the terrible news.

Ishan Kishan getting to know about Rishabh Pant's accident through fans. I do understand fan emotions but breaking a news like this in the middle of the game is not a good idea. Few fans realized this and told him to focus on the game. Good on Ishan to maintain his composure. pic.twitter.com/cEG0fd3jYa — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 2, 2023

Rishabh Pant on Friday had a narrow escape after his car rammed into a divider before catching fire on the Delhi Dehradun highway near Roorkee. Pant was alone in the vehicle and managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of the car after it got engulfed in fire.

The India wicketkeeper was reportedly traveling to Dehradun to pay a surprise visit to his mother on the occasion of the New Year.

Though he managed to evade death, the left-hander did suffer multiple injuries, including cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and a fracture in one of his legs.

He underwent forehead plastic surgery at the Max hospital in Dehradun on Saturday. The cricket star is currently stable and out of danger.

“Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant’s family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not,” Shyam Sharma informed the media on Saturday.

“He is stable & recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred),” Shyam Sharma added.

In another development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed the real reason behind the southpaw’s accident that took place at 5.30 am on Friday.

“He (Pant) said the car swerved across the road while trying to avoid a pothole or something black,” Dhami told reporters after interacting with him at the hospital on Sunday.

The chief minister further added that the state government will provide all possible assistance in Rishabh Pant’s treatment.

Meanwhile, he was moved to a private suite from the ICU of the Max hospital in Dehradun due to fears of getting infected with COVID.

“Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon,” Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma told reporters on Monday.

This came after the DDCA director raised concerns over VVIPs and celebs thronging the Dehradun hospital to meet the cricketer who is being treated there.

“Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant,” Sharma said.

On the other hand, India’s T20I captain Hardik Pandya wished a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after he was asked to share his thoughts on the left-hander’s unfortunate accident.

“What happened is very unfortunate. No one had any control about it and as a team, we wish him (Pant) all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we wish he has a speedy recovery,” Hardik Pandya said in a press conference ahead of India’s first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Obviously, he was very important but now everyone knows where the situation stands. If Rishabh would also have been there, it would have made a big difference, yes, because of the kind of player he is. But now that he is not there, it is something, we can’t control,” Hardik Pandya added.

India will kickstart their home season with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka that begins at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 January.

The three-game T2OI series will be followed by an equal number of ODIs under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.