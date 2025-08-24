Frank Gore Jr.'s touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night got fans being nostalgic.

The play took place with over five minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Bills were in the red zone as they handed the ball to Gore, who got into the end zone for the touchdown.

Fans came in droves to react to the highlight, being reminiscent about Gore's father, Frank Gore Sr. Here are some of their reactions.

“This mf been in the league for 30 years I swear,” one fan said.

“Like father like son! Awesome to see!” another remarked.

“Looking like dad again,” one commented.

“He looks just like his father man,” one replied.

“Frank Gore Jr. with the touchdown… family legacy intact 😏,” a fan said.

How Frank Gore Jr., Bills played against Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was clear that Bills fans were being nostalgic about Frank Gore Jr.'s father, who represented the team in 2018.

Nonetheless, it was a great moment for Gore Jr. to have, getting a touchdown in the NFL at the same position his father played at. It will be up to him to not only make a name for himself, but to also add to what Gore Sr. built. After the Bills ended the preseason with a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers, the young running back finished with 10 carries for 32 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Buffalo had a solid offensive display, which saw quarterback Shane Buechele start for the entire game. He completed 25 of his 30 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown, displaying great accuracy at center.

The receiving corps shined with the chances, as eight players got two or more receptions. Kristian Wilkerson led the way with a team-high five catches for 46 yards. Meanwhile, Tyrell Shavers was the one who got the lone touchdown pass.

The Bills will prepare for their season opener, being at home. They host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

