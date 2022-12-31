By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Actress Urvashi Rautela is being blasted for her latest post on cricketer Rishabh Pant following the India wicketkeeper batter’s accident on Friday morning.

The Bollywood starlet wrote on Twitter, “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.” While she didn’t mention Rishabh Pant’s name, netizens believed she was taking a swipe at the India cricket star.

Some even labeled Urvashi Rautela as “shameless”, claiming she seemed to be obsessed with Rishabh Pant and that’s why she was still trying to find fault in the southpaw even at a time when was in the hospital.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were romantically linked in the past with several reports in the Indian media claiming that the young left-handed batter was dating the “Sanam Re” actress at some point in time.

The pair was even clicked enjoying parties and attending events together in public besides going out on dates at popular restaurants in 2018, But a year later, Rishabh Pant made his relationship with Isha Negi Insta official, sharing a picture of Isha and him on the widely popular photo and video sharing app.

Since then, Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have often taken indirect digs at each other, with the model-turned-movie star even calling “Chhotu bhaiya” in one of her posts.

After she referred to Rishabh Pant as “Chhotu bhaiya”, the southpaw hit back at her by saying, “some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity”.

The explosive India batter’s post came after Urvashi Rautela made a shocking claim about one “Mr. RP” who used to wait for her in the hotel lobby while she was away on film shoots.

Rishabh Pant survived a near-fatal accident after his car rammed into a divider before catching fire on the Delhi Dehradun highway near Roorkee. Pant was alone in the vehicle and managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of the car after it got engulfed in fire.

The news of Rishabh Pant’s accident was broken by the Uttarakhand Police. Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, said that Rishabh Pant’s vehicle collided with a divider before catching fire near Roorkee while he was driving towards the Uttarakhand capital from Delhi.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” DGP Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Though Rishabh Pant managed to evade death, the left-hander did suffer multiple injuries, including cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and a fracture in one of his legs.

He underwent forehead plastic surgery at the Max hospital in Dehradun on Saturday. The cricket star is currently stable and out of danger.

“Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant’s family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not,” DDCA director Shyam Sharma told reporters after visiting him at the hospital on Saturday. “He is stable & recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred),” Shyam Sharma added.

Rishabh Pant was recently left out of the squad for next month’s ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

While Rishabh Pant has produced one bad performance after another in T20Is, he has an average record in ODIs. Notably, in ODIs, Rishabh Pant has managed to score 865 runs from 30 matches, with five half-centuries and a hundred. The southpaw averages 34.60 in the 50-over format and smashed a match-winning ton against Jos Buttler-led England earlier this year.

He was instrumental in India’s 2-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh in the Test series earlier this month. Not only, the southpaw made a score of 93 during the two Test matches against the Asian neighbors, but also reached the milestone of 4,000 runs in international cricket.

The 25-year-old is set to stay out of action for the first six months of 2023 following a horrific car crash in Uttarakhand.

Multiple media reports suggest that the left-handed explosive batter will certainly miss the crucial four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. Additionally, he is said to be out of contention for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).