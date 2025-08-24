Rookie quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had an impressive highlight in the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Uiagalelei is in the early stages of his NFL career, signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 draft. He ended a solid collegiate career with Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State after five years. Throughout 53 games, he completed 779 passes for 9,384 yards and 61 touchdowns, going 31-14 in his 45 starts.

Uiagalelei appeared in the game against the 49ers in the second quarter. With less than six minutes remaining in the first half, he threw an excellent 25-yard pass to Oronde Gadsden for the touchdown.

DJ Uiagalelei throws a BULLET to Oronde Gadsden for the TD

How DJ Uiagalelei, Chargers played against 49ers

DJ Uiagalelei played for the remainder of the game after coming on in the second quarter, but he and the Chargers fell short in a 30-23 loss.

Uiagalelei was active with his passing throughout the night. He completed 16 of his 31 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did throw an interception that had the 49ers return it for a touchdown of their own. Los Angeles did possess a 13-6 lead at halftime, but lost momentum as San Francisco outscored them 24-10 in the second half.

The Chargers were balanced with how they approached the receiving corps in the preseason finale. Five players got three or more receptions throughout the game, showcasing the numerous opportunities the players got to impress for a secure spot on the roster.

Dalevon Campbell got the most targets with nine, making four catches for 73 yards. Oronde Gadsen and Luke Grimm both caught the touchdown passes as they combined for six receptions for 74 yards. As for the run game, Raheim Sanders led the way with 13 carries for 48 yards. Meanwhile, Nyheim Miller-Hines followed with nine rushes for 21 yards.

The Chargers will prepare for their season opener, which will take place in Brazil. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. ET.