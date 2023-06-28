Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have been rumored to have a rivalry between them since their American Idol days. Clarkson, tired of the drama and the rumor, set the record straight. She told her fan, “we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together,” per E! News.

“People always pit us together,” Kelly Clarkson said on Watch What Happens Live, “and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together.”

“Like literally, we've run into each other a handful of times,” Clarkson continued. “There's no beef between us. There's nothing between us, like, we don't know each other!”

But that's not what the fan meant; they were asking what it was like for Clarkson having Carrie Underwood as a guest on her talk show. Embarrassed, Clarkson replied: “Look everybody always asks me the pitted against each other question. But it was awesome! It was great to have her on the show.”

The sentiment didn't end there. The American Idol alum took the chance to examine the media's perception of female drama. “I don't know why they do that,” she said. “They don't do it with dudes! They only do it with females.”

Clarkson doesn't worry about the fake feud anyway. She focuses on her two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“They both are little entertainers; they love pretend. They love make believe and creating worlds,” she said of her kids. “They're too young. But I think the coolest part is having the ability to give your kids the opportunity you didn't have growing up. I think that's the most incredible thing, just show them everything that you think might be helpful and see where they go.”