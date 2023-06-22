Kelly Clarkson isn't quite ready to get back into the dating game. After finalizing her divorce from her ex Brandon Blackstock back in March 2022, the singer and talk show host opened up about her dating intentions. She's “not against it,” but she's also not really looking.

“I haven't even thought about it,” Clarkson told E! News. “Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, ‘Oh, I'm still broken.' I'm not mad at all. I'm very happy. I'm in a great place. But you know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back.”

“I'm just enjoying me and I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work,” she said. “I love what I'm doing right now. And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued, “It's already confusing enough sometimes, like your parents living in different places, and divorce can be hard on kids. So, I'm honestly not looking at all.”

That said, she's not totally closed off to the idea. “If something were to happen, I'd say, ‘Oh I'm interested, I'd do it,” Clarkson said. “But I'm just not looking.”

“I focus on them,” the 41-year-old said, referring to her two young children. “And [dating] can come later.”

Clarkson shares a daughter River, 9, and a son Remington, 7, with her music manager ex husband. And for now, it seems, the Before He Cheats singer is all good riding solo.