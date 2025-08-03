After making seismic changes in recent months, the New England Patriots still have an abundance of cap space to use before the end of the offseason. With Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons and Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin available, Mike Vrabel is aware that anything can happen.

Vrabel is putting on the finishing touches to his inaugural Patriots team with their first preseason game on Friday. While acknowledging that New England has the space for another big move, the first-year head coach declined to comment on the idea of adding either player. Vrabel said he “wouldn't comment on those from other teams under contract,” ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.

The Patriots still have over $59 million in available cap space, per Over The Cap, by far the most in the league. The flexibility allows for the acquisition of one or potentially both disgruntled stars.

Both McLaurin and Parsons would address dire needs the Patriots have to address before the 2025 season. Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, would exponentially improve the team's pass-rushing unit, which ranked last with just 28 sacks in 2024. Likewise, McLaurin would immediately take over a struggling pass-catching unit that is currently led by an injury-prone 31-year-old Stefon Diggs.

While Diggs is still an above-average wideout, McLaurin would be the group's undeniable leader in a hypothetical trade scenario. McLaurin reportedly wants to be his next team's clear No. 1 wideout and get paid accordingly.

Patriots still potentially looking to make late offseason trades

The Patriots have been modest yet successful in the 2025 offseason. They ended the 2024 campaign knowing how aggressive they could be over the summer, but focused more on the back end than on free agency. New England's primary focus has been on ushering in the new Vrabel-led era and building around budding star Drake Maye.

Considering the lackluster free agency class, the Patriots have been patient with their money. Yet, with Parsons and McLaurin now available, that fortitude could pay off by landing one of the biggest fish on the market.

So far, most of the Patriots' new additions have come in the form of rookies. The team added a solid 11-man class in the 2025 NFL Draft, led by offensive tackle Will Campbell. New England is also high on undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, who they believe has the potential to be the league's next hidden gem.