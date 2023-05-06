Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Kentucky Derby field endured a major shakeup on the day of the race, as Churchill Downs favorite Forte was shockingly scratched from the field after a Saturday morning workout, per ESPN.

Forte galloped on the track before jogging outside the barn, just as trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole were spotted meeting with a state racing commission veterinarian.

State veterinarians were reportedly concerned with a bruise on Forte’s right foot, which had caused him to stumble during a Thursday workout.

Pletcher, a two-time winner of the Kentucky Derby, had downplayed Forte’s stumble on the track, though it’s clearly a serious enough issue to prevent the morning-line favorite from entering the starting gate.

Forte had won five straight races and was listed at 4-1 odds before he was scratched.

He is the first Kentucky Derby favorite to be scratched on race day since I Want Revenge succumbed to an ankle injury back in 2009.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, it’s been a pattern at Churchill Downs ahead of this year’s Run for the Roses.

Forte is the fifth horse scratched from the Kentucky Derby, joining Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner. It’s the first time that many horses have been scratched since 1936, according to ESPN.

In addition, four horses have died, prompting Churchill Downs to undergo an investigation.

Needless to say, this year’s Kentucky Derby has been a wild ride for fans of the sport.

The new Kentucky Derby field is now set at just 18 horses. As of the time of publishing, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are co-favorites after Forte’s scratching.