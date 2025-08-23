Aroldis Chapman had an excellent closing performance on the mound in the Boston Red Sox's matchup against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

With Boston up 1-0 going into the bottom half of the ninth inning, they needed every defensive stop to beat the Yankees in Game 2. They were coming off a 6-3 win in Game 1, a significant victory that could set the tone for the remainder of the series.

Chapman stepped onto the mound in the final frame, replacing reliever Garrett Whitlock. He only needed to throw 10 pitches, striking out two batters as he closed the door shut against the Yankees' batters. When he got the final out, he stared them down in cold fashion.

Aroldis Chapman and the @RedSox SLAM the door at Yankee Stadium 😳 pic.twitter.com/tDjqU3CXo3 — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox played against Yankees

For Aroldis Chapman and the Red Sox to shut out an offense as potent as the Yankees is remarkable. Getting another win on the road against their historic rivals is the cherry on top.

Boston obtained the lone run in the seventh inning. Connor Wong was the player to provide the crucial score, getting an RBI double to left field as he drove Nathaniel Lowe to home plate.

The Red Sox's bullpen was excellent in limiting chances for the Yankees' offense, including Chapman. They held their opponents to three hits after 28 at-bats, showing how composed they were throughout the entire contest. Brayan Bello earned the win on his team's behalf, starting on the mound as he lasted seven innings. He struck out five batters while conceding three hits, being impressive with his resilience. Meanwhile, Chapman received the save for his efforts.

Boston improved to a 70-59 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East Division standings. They are five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Red Sox will look to clinch the series in their Game 3 matchup against the Yankees. The contest will take place on Aug. 23 at 1:05 p.m. ET.