Carson Williams wasted no time announcing his arrival in the big leagues. The Tampa Bay Rays’ top prospect delivered a debut to remember Friday night, crushing a two-run homer in the seventh inning to help power a 10-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The blast, a 410-foot shot to center, made him just the ninth player in franchise history to homer in his MLB debut.

Williams, 22, also chipped in an RBI infield single earlier in the game, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three trips on base. His first knock came in the third inning, when his sharp grounder glanced off Masyn Winn’s glove, plating a run. In the stands, his parents, longtime trainer, agent, and nearly a dozen relatives erupted in celebration as their son delivered one of baseball’s great milestones.

Carson Williams DEMOLISHES this ball for his first HR of his career in his MLB debut 🔥 What a moment!

“Being his father, his hard work and his effort — first to show, last to leave — and everything he puts into the game and what a great team player he is, this is a dream come true,” Greg Williams said, visibly emotional as he watched his son live out a lifelong dream.

Carson Williams leads Rays to win in MLB Debut

It wasn’t just a family moment, either. The homer came at a crucial point in the game. The Rays had seen their early 7-1 cushion trimmed to 7-6 after a flurry of Cardinals runs in the top of the seventh. Williams stepped in during the bottom half and answered emphatically, blasting his first career homer to restore breathing room.

Williams’ call-up on Thursday came out of necessity. With Ha-Seong Kim (back inflammation) and Taylor Walls (groin strain) both sidelined, the Rays needed stability at shortstop. But Tampa Bay also recognized the opportunity to unleash one of the most talented players in their system. Taken 28th overall in the 2021 draft, Williams is considered a glove-first shortstop with plus speed and major raw power. Evaluators have long debated how much his high strikeout totals might cap his ceiling, but his upside has always been tantalizing.

His debut only added to the intrigue. Williams looked confident at the plate, showed off his range in the field, and even shrugged off being picked off after his infield hit in the third inning. The nerves were there, but so was the poise. “There’s nerves, there’s excitement,” Williams admitted after the game. “It’s a whole whirlwind of emotions, and it’s all amazing.”

The Rays, meanwhile, badly needed a spark. Coming in on a four-game skid and buried 6.5 games out of the Wild Card race, Tampa Bay was desperate for something to reignite energy around the team. Alongside homers from Brandon Lowe, Tristan Gray, and All-Star Junior Caminero, Williams provided just that.

The victory lifted the Rays to 62-67 and gave them a chance to win the series when play resumes Sunday after a rare Saturday off. Whether or not Williams can singlehandedly keep Tampa Bay in the playoff hunt, his debut was a reminder of what the future might look like: powerful, dynamic, and impossible to ignore.