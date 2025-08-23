Another game, another long ball for Vinnie Pasquantino. The Kansas City Royals’ red-hot first baseman extended his home run streak to five games on Friday night, belting a ninth-inning two-run shot in a 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Pasquantino’s blast off reliever Will Vest wasn’t enough to flip the result, but it did put him in elite company. He now shares the Royals’ franchise record for consecutive games with a home run, tying Mike Sweeney (2002) and Salvador Perez (2021).

The Royals fell short despite another late push, dropping just their third game in their last 11. Detroit, meanwhile, continued its own surge with an eighth win in nine contests. The night ultimately belonged to the Tigers’ Zach McKinstry, who finished a double shy of the cycle, and Riley Greene, who slugged his 30th home run to spark a sixth-inning rally. But even in defeat, Pasquantino’s streak commanded attention.

Vinnie Pasquantino has now homered in FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xu9BO4qxdo — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2025

Pasquantino has been one of the American League’s most productive hitters this August. His homer was his seventh in the last 10 games, and he’s piled up 13 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs in the month alone. For the season, he’s now slashing .263/.324/.475 with 27 homers and 89 RBIs—both career highs—with more than a month left to play.

Royals fall to division rival Tigers despite Vinnie Pasquantino's home run

The hot streak is coming at the perfect time for Kansas City. Sitting at 66-62, the Royals are clinging to hope in the crowded AL Wild Card race. Pasquantino’s power surge has helped transform their lineup into one of the league’s most dangerous over the past two weeks, pairing with Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez to keep Kansas City in the hunt.

Few Royals have managed to homer in five straight games. For Pasquantino, it’s not just about tying Sweeney and Perez—it’s about pushing the record forward. If he leaves the yard again Saturday against Tigers starter Michael Wacha, he’ll stand alone atop the franchise leaderboard.

Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro praised the first baseman’s recent discipline at the plate, noting that his improved approach has put extra pressure on opposing pitchers. That has forced hurlers into the strike zone, where Pasquantino has punished mistakes.

“The approaches have gotten better, and it has put pressure on pitchers in different ways,” Pasquantino said earlier this week. “We’re hitting the ball out of the park at a better rate, which means guys have to be more careful with where they go in the strike zone.”

While the Royals’ playoff odds remain slim, Pasquantino’s emergence offers hope beyond the standings. His surge is reminiscent of Witt’s breakout 2024 campaign, and together they represent the foundation of a future contender in Kansas City. For now, though, the focus is simple: keep swinging, keep producing, and maybe swing his way into the franchise record books.

Another day, another chance for the “Pasquatch” to mash his way into Royals history.