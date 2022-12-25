By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India captain KL Rahul was roasted with memes after his disastrous run with the bat continued with the bat against Bangladesh on Thursday. After failing to go past 23 in his first three knocks against the home team, KL Rahul was dismissed for only 2 in the final innings of the second Test in Dhaka, ending the tour on a disappointing note after posting a string of poor scores in ODIs.

With KL Rahul’s struggles continuing on the pitch, several Indian fans took to Twitter to slam him for his diminishing returns with the bat.

While some labeled him a “fraud”, others mocked him by claiming that he has now promised his vow of scoring runs against weak opposition and that’s why he didn’t perform well against Bangladesh.

“Thank you KL Rahul for your memories. Happy retirement. Now never come back in our team. No one cares about you and no requirement of a dead player like you. Go and play IPL and earn money because you never earn our respect,” a fuming Indian cricket admirer tweeted.

On the other hand, others had fun at his expense posting funny memes and jokes on the microblogging platform, highlighting why the Indian team management needed to drop him from all national sides – Tests, ODIs, and ODIs.

KL Rahul as soon as he reaches to crease nowadays #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/Wnsjs4ib6b — DJay (@djaywalebabu) December 24, 2022

Even Kl Rahul does not know why he is in playing XI !!! #INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/2MfH1odgZg — D (@A7pha_) December 23, 2022

KL Rahul fails well India gets content well pic.twitter.com/GLAhpCB7DB — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) December 24, 2022

Trying to understand what goes on inside KL Rahul at the crease. pic.twitter.com/z6iQWtw2Rg — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 23, 2022

5 minutes after Dravid sends KL Rahul to open the innings. pic.twitter.com/MAZLS0zHd6 — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) December 23, 2022

Following KL Rahul’s horror show in Bangladesh, reports emerged that he would face the axe from India’s T20I side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka next month.

“The old committee will probably select the Sri Lanka white ball squad,” a BCCI official told the news agency PTI. “As of now, it doesn’t look like Rohit Sharma’s finger will heal enough before the T20Is and in that case, Hardik will lead the side. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, his T20I days seem to be numbered.” “Chetan and his committee are still watching domestic cricket. They watched the full Vijay Hazare Trophy and also the first two rounds of Ranji Trophy. Debasish Mohanty was present at Eden Gardens to watch Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh. Basically, they got a two-month extension till December 25,” the BCCI source added.

KL Rahul has faced severe flak from both Team India supporters and former cricketers for his inability to score runs across all three formats.

While it was his batting approach at the top of the order that was heavily criticized during India’s failed T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last month, his struggles in the recent ODIs against Bangladesh once again raised questions about his place in the national team.

In the Test series against Bangladesh, KL Rahul could only manage scores of 22, 23 10, and 2 in the four knocks he played in Chattogram and Dhaka.

With KL Rahul unable to figure out how to turn things around, India and RCB star Dinesh Karthik issued a stern warning to him, declaring that he could face the axe in the Test series against Australia if he doesn’t resurrect his form soon.