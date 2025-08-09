Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is having quite an NFL preseason debut tonight against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after one of the most dramatic draft slides in recent memory, started the Browns’ preseason opener due to hamstring injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. With 40-year-old Joe Flacco held out, Sanders, previously fourth on the depth chart and without a single practice rep with the starters, is seizing his opportunity.

So far in the first half, Sanders is 11-of-18 for 103 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 113.9 passer rating, also adding a 10-yard scramble for a first down. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has said he plans to give him about 50 snaps, and Sanders is making the most of them.

His exceptional performance has drawn strong reactions from all around, including one from an AFC North executive.

“Text from a high-ranking AFC North executive on #Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders: “It’s early, but wow. Actually shocked at how good he looks,”” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sanders' first touchdown came in the second quarter following a muffed punt recovery by the Browns deep in Panthers territory. Operating from the 10-yard line, Sanders executed a play-action bootleg, rolled left, and delivered a precise seven-yard strike to receiver Kaden Davis in the back of the end zone.

Later in the half, Sanders showcased pocket awareness and arm strength. From inside his own end zone on third-and-8, he completed a 19-yard pass to Gage Larvadain under pressure. Shortly before halftime, he connected on his longest play of the night, a 30-yard pass to Luke Floriea, who made a one-handed grab on the sideline. Sanders ended that drive with another touchdown to Davis, this time stepping up in the pocket and firing a dart into the end zone.

While much of Sanders’ passing game relied on short, safe throws, he displayed mobility, composure, and quick decision-making. Flacco, speaking on the Browns’ broadcast, praised the rookie for getting the ball out early and showing the ability to extend plays when necessary.

Sanders has had a few miscues, including an overthrown deep ball to a wide-open Dylan Sampson and holding the ball too long on a failed fourth down, but for a player with no prior first-team reps, his performance is turning heads.