Shedeur Sanders' impressive display in the first half of Friday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers earned praise from NBA superstar LeBron James.

In the first half, Sanders put up display of 11 completions after 19 attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 19 yards, showing off his talents as a dual-threat quarterback.

Both of his passing touchdowns happened in the second quarter. He got the period started with a seven-yard pass to Kaden Davis to open Cleveland's scoring. With one minute remaining in the quarter, he found Davis once again as he fired a 12-yard pass to the receiver to help the Browns lead 14-7 at halftime.

It didn't take long for James to react to Sanders' performance. An Ohio native as well as a fan of the Browns, the Los Angeles Lakers star gave immense praise to the young quarterback.

“That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡,” James said.

What's next for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

It's big for LeBron James to give his words of confidence to Shedeur Sanders. Knowing the expectations he has on him, James made the right move to encourage Sanders on continuing to improve himself.

Sanders garnered a huge amount of attention in the 2025 NFL Draft, sliding from the first round to the fifth round. It took until the Browns selected him with the 144th pick, having many wonder on why he slid down that much.

Despite that setback, Sanders seems to not have let that get to him. Instead, he appears to be taking it as motivation to work harder than his colleagues, proving to his doubters that his story is only beginning.

After Friday's matchup against the Panthers, the Browns will prepare for the remainder of their preseason games. They face the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET and host the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.