New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart was named the WNBA MVP for the second time in her career Tuesday. She was selected over Connecticut Sun power forward Alyssa Thomas, who finished second in voting, and Las Vegas Aces power forward A'ja Wilson, who was third in the voting.

Wilson reacted to losing the award to Stewart saying, “it hurt like hell,” per ESPN.

A'ja Wilson's reaction to missing out on her third WNBA MVP by just 14 voting points. pic.twitter.com/UGEwhCIsqI — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2023

Stewart won the award after averaging 23 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, and 3.8 assists per game. The 2x WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm helped lead the Liberty to a 32-8 record, second in the WNBA. Still, Wilson was also a strong contender for the award. Wilson averaged 22.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.8 assists per game while leading the Aces to an WNBA-best 34-6 record.

While the loss is a disappointment for A'ja Wilson, it absolutely does not take away from the stellar season she's had. She may have fell short of her 3rd MVP award, but she did pick up her second Defensive Player of the Year award. She can also make up for it if she leads the Aces to a second consecutive championship. The Aces currently have a 1-0 lead in the best of five semifinals series over the Dallas Wings and if they win the series, they will return to the WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile Breanna Stewart and the Liberty are trailing the Connecticut Sun 0-1 in their semifinal series so far. Though the Liberty are favorites, the Sun advanced to the Finals last season when they lost to the Aces.