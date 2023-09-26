New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was announced as the league's most valuable player for 2023 on Tuesday, beating out second place finisher Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun along with third place finisher A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

All three of Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson had historic seasons and good arguments to win the award. Stewart has helped the Liberty become title contenders in her first year with the team. Thomas has been at the center of the Sun being contenders once again, and Wilson had another great season for the Aces.

As expected there were fans who had varying opinions on the outcome of the voting. Let's get to the fans who were happy to see Stewart take her second MVP award and her first with the Liberty.

YEA STEWWWWW — amanda🏀🤍 (@amandaahoops) September 26, 2023

Yessiiiiir! Now, let’s go get this ‘ship! 🏆 — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) September 26, 2023

There were definitely people upset about the result, believing that Thomas or Wilson should have won. Let's see some of those reactions as well.

Shit is crazy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 like how? Over Aja & AT with the roster Stewie has is wild to me. — Twon95 (@YoungRaww95) September 26, 2023

No seriously. They most definitely set A’ja up. They knew what they were doing that’s exactly why they announced the DPOY early. Just disappointing. — Alone (@_CachorroRD) September 26, 2023

A’ja the real MVP — Brother_Almighty🌓 (@Marc_regal) September 26, 2023

AT robbed but I guesssss — R E N Z (@dela_renz_oh) September 26, 2023

Stewart and the Liberty will be playing Game 2 of their semifinal series against Thomas' Sun tonight, and it will be interesting to see if Thomas comes into that game with an edge after not winning the MVP. It is certainly something that she could use to put a chip on her shoulder to go up 2-0 in the series.

The Liberty desperately need a win in Game 2 to avoid going on the road down 2-0 in an elimination game in Game 3. As a whole the Liberty will need to bounce back and play a cleaner game. They have the expectation to win the WNBA title.