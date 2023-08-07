The New York Liberty got a massive win against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. In what many perceive as a possible WNBA Finals matchup, the Liberty came out firing in route to a 99-61 win at home against the team that has the best record in the league. The Liberty got big contributions from star guard Sabrina Ionescu who finished the game with 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Ionescu wasn't the only guard who had a big game for the Liberty. With six assists, Courtney Vandersloot surpassed Ticha Penicheiro and is now behind only Sue Bird for most assists in WNBA history.

Courtney Vandersloot is now second in all-time WNBA assists, trailing only Sue Bird 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9vM6olb9uz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2023

Courtney Vandersloot also finished with ten points and four rebounds and shot 4-5 from the field and 2-3 from three-point range. Courtney Vandersloot now has 2600 career assists. In comparison, Sue Bird has 3,234 career assists. Vandersloot has long been one of the best point guards in the WNBA and was a key player in the Chicago Sky's 2021 championship team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season, Vandersloot has alternated with Ionescu as the Liberty's ball-handler and playmaker and while it's taken some time, they've helped turn the Liberty into a potent offense.

Through 34 games, Vandersloot has been averaging 10.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Liberty currently sit at 22-6 at with the second best record in the WNBA standings. They are only two and a half games behind the Aces for the top record in the league with two more games to go against them.