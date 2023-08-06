The New York Liberty picked up a big 99-61 win over the Las Vegas Aces at home on Sunday, and the two stars in Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart had huge days.

Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists. She shot 6-of-10 from three and 12-of-19 overall. Breanna Stewart had 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in the win over the Aces.

Ionescu showed off her range from three, especially in this highlight from early on in the game.

Sabrina Ionescu is FEELING IT from outside 🎯 She’s got 14 first-half points for the Liberty as they lead the Aces by 2 🔥pic.twitter.com/pNy1n5gUl9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

The win moved the Liberty to 22-6, and dropped the Aces to 24-3. The two teams hold the two best records in the WNBA, and that does not come as a surprise. The Aces are the defending champions, but recently lost Candace Parker, who joined the team this season to strengthen the roster even more. Breanna Stewart signed with the Liberty to form a super team this offseason, and it seems that they are hitting their form.

There were many interesting reactions to Ionescu's performance in a big game.

The three main contenders this season seem to be the Aces, Liberty and the Connecticut Sun. The Sun made the WNBA Finals last season, and lost to the Aces. It will be intriguing to see who comes out of the Eastern Conference, and the Liberty against the Sun could be great conference finals series. Although it is not a guarantee, it seems likely that the Aces would come out of the Western Conference once again.

As the season goes on, the Liberty seem to be improving. It is a new team, so building chemistry was going to be important. Now, they look like a true contender to win a title.