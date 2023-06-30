The Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty Thursday clash featured plenty of hype. Las Vegas and New York have been two of the best teams in the WNBA this season, so fans expected a competitive affair. Instead, however, the Aces cruised to a 98-81 victory over the Liberty. The win fired up the Las Vegas faithful, but Aces head coach Becky Hammon put things in perspective following the game, per The Guardian.

“We’re in June still,” Hammon said. “We’re not banking too much on this. Feels better than losing. At the end of the day we have a lot of basketball left to be played.”

Las Vegas moved to 14-1 with the victory. Meanwhile, New York fell to 10-4. The Aces will be challenged once again on Saturday as they prepare to face the 12-4 Connecticut Sun.

Aces' impressive win over the Liberty

The Aces played an impressive brand of basketball on Thursday against the Liberty. They featured an extremely balanced attack, with five different players scoring double-digit points. Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas with 18 points and eight assists. A'ja Wilson added 16 points in the victory.

Wilson previously discussed why having such a balanced roster is incredibly important.

“It's what you dream of,” Wilson said of the Aces' loaded lineup, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN, via abc7ny.com “I think it's a beautiful thing. It doesn't have to be one individual person every single night. It's a lot of fun.”

Las Vegas has the potential to repeat as champions without question. Becky Hammon and the Aces aren't taking anything for granted though, as they realize it's still early in the season.