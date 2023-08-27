The New York Liberty are one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, and after Saturday night's drubbing of the Minnesota Lynx, the Liberty improved to 27-7. The only team in the league with a better record is the Las Vegas Aces, who are currently 30-5. A big reason for the success this season for the Liberty has been the superb play of star G Courtney Vandersloot. In the Liberty's 111-76 win over the Lynx, Vandersloot was 6-9 from the floor and finished with 15 points, nine assists and two boards. Not only did her big performance help get New York a big win, but it also put her into some elite company.

Courtney Vandersloot became just the second player in WNBA history with 4,000 career points and 2,500 career assists, according to a tweet from the WNBA. Vandersloot joins WNBA legend Sue Bird as the only players to accomplish that historic feat. Bird finished her career with 6,803 points and 3,234 assists. She has the 7th most points and leads the WNBA in assists.

Vandersloot is currently 34 years old, and if she plays for as long as Sue Bird, that would give her seven more years in the league. Bird retired last year when she was 41 years old. Vandersloot currently has 2,642 assists in her career and only trails Bird in the career assist rankings. She is 46th in career points as she is currently sitting at exactly 4,000. Vandersloot still has some time left in her career to keep increasing her numbers, and it'll be exciting to see where she finishes in on the all-time leaderboards.