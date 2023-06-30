The New York Liberty faced off against an insanely talented Las Vegas Aces squad led by Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson. Courtney Vandersloot had to give it her all against the defending WNBA champions such that they can reclaim the top spot in the standings. The Floor General made history alongside Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro while she was at it.

Courtney Vandersloot became the third player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 assists. The only players to have ever achieved the feat are legends Ticha Penicheiro and Sue Bird, per ESPN Stats & Info. She did it against a stacked Aces squad which may have come at a cost.

The Floor General had a hard time against Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson. Despite achieving such a legendary record, she only knocked down three of nine shots from the floor which netted her 10 points. Her playmaking was also affected as she just racked up five assists in the game. Courtney Vandersloot could not handle the ball well against the Aces as she had a game-high six turnovers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aces stars Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson gave her the record but they stole the win. Candace Parker knocked down half of the shots she took and was rewarded with 15 points. A'ja Wilson also stepped up with 16 points. All of the Las Vegas starters recorded 14 points or higher during this game.

Will the Liberty recuperate from this loss and take the top spot in the WNBA Eastern Conference standings over the Alyssa Thomas-led Connecticut Sun?