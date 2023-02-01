Breanna Stewart is heading to the New York Liberty.

After contemplating whether she wanted to return to the Seattle Storm, who drafted her in 2016 with the first overall pick, the two-time champion will embark on a new journey in the Big Apple. Stewart joins 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, who was acquired from the Connecticut Sun last month, and all-stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney on a star laden roster.

On top of adding one of the most decorated American athletes of all-time in Stewart, the Liberty might not be done as major players in free agency. Long-time Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot announced on her Instagram page yesterday she would not be returning to the team. It was reported last month there was “mutual interest” between Vandersloot and the Liberty to join forces with one another. Adding Stewart, her current teammate on their Turkish squad Fenerbahçe, could sway Vandersloot from joining the Minnesota Lynx or the Storm. Vandersloot has taken meetings with both clubs.

Stewart joining the Liberty comes after heavy recruitment from in and out of the organization. New York’s head coach, Sandy Brondello, and other members of the Liberty’s brass flew to watch Stewart in her most recent overseas game with Fenerbahçe. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant also mentioned on his podcast he had reached out to Stewart about her forming a potential dynasty with Ionescu, Jones and Laney.

After Candace Parker announced she was joining the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, the landscape of the league shifted. Every team is looking up at the Aces but the Liberty have now put themselves in the same conversation as their cross-coast foes.