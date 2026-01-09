When Ole Miss took a 27-24 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the Fiesta Bowl, Miami (FL) football didn’t panic. Carson Beck calmly led the Hurricanes on a 15-play, 75-yard drive and scored the game-winning touchdown on a three-yard run.

Miami made its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance this season. And after defeating Ole Miss 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl, the Hurricanes are moving on with a chance to capture their first national title since 2001.

Head coach Mario Cristobal helped revive the program. And the team has demonstrated what it’s capable of with wins over Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss during a magical CFP run. After Thursday night’s semifinal victory, Caroline Fenton of College Sports on SiriusXM asked Beck if the U is back. The Hurricanes quarterback answered with a smirk, “It sure seems like it.”

Carson Beck leads Miami to CFP semifinal win over Ole Miss

Beck transferred to Miami after beginning his college career at Georgia. The Hurricanes were in need of a quarterback after Cam Ward entered the NFL draft in 2025. And Beck was in need of a change of scenery.

The 23-year-old signal caller suffered a season-ending elbow injury during the 2024 SEC Championship game. Beck ultimately required surgery to repair his UCL and was forced to sit out Georgia’s CFP matchup against Notre Dame.

A year later, Beck has led the Hurricanes to the national title game. Fenton asked the senior what he would tell himself if he could go back to the moment he decided to transfer to Miami.

“You made one of the best decisions of your life,” Beck said. “And honestly, back then, that was impossible to see. I was sitting in a brace. I couldn’t bend or straighten my elbow, better yet throw a football. And to be in this moment and have this opportunity, I’m so grateful. I’m so thankful that God has blessed me in this way and given me this opportunity to play quarterback at this university.”

Miami must wait for the conclusion of the Peach Bowl to learn who they play in the title game. Indiana faces Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown on Friday.