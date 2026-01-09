The Miami Hurricanes’ magical College Football Playoff run continued with a win over Ole Miss in the semifinal on Thursday night. Miami (FL) football advanced to the National Championship Game with a 31-27 victory in the Fiesta Bowl. The team is now one win away from capturing its first national title since 2001.

The 10th-ranked Hurricanes made their CFP debut this season. And the team scored impressive wins over Texas A&M and reigning national champion Ohio State before taking down Ole Miss. Now Miami moves on to the title game, playing the winner of the Peach Bowl between Indiana and Oregon.

Regardless of which team emerges victorious from Friday’s Big Ten battle, head coach Mario Cristobal will have a connection to the Hurricanes’ next opponent, per The Inside Zone’s Matt Fortuna. If fifth-ranked Oregon wins the CFP semifinal, Cristobal will face the school he coached from 2017-2021. If top-ranked Indiana advances, Cristobal will square off against his former high school teammate's son, Fernando Mendoza.

Mario Cristobal leads Miami past Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl

Cristobal has helped revive the Hurricanes’ football program since taking over as head coach in 2022. However, before joining Miami, he spent five years in Oregon. Cristobal was hired as the Ducks offensive line coach in 2017. He then became interim head coach when Willie Taggart left the school.

Cristobal was quickly promoted to permanent head coach in Oregon. He went 35-13 with the Ducks, winning two of four Bowl appearances. But he abruptly left Oregon for Miami before the end of the 2021 season.

Cristobal is from Miami. He played for the Hurricanes from 1989-1992 and was part of two national championship teams. But before lettering as an offensive tackle at Miami, Cristobal attended Christopher Columbus High School with Fernando Mendoza Sr.

Mendoza Sr.’s son was also raised in Miami and played high school football at Christopher Columbus. He then committed to the University of California. Mendoza Jr. spent three years at the school before transferring to Indiana. He was rewarded for the decision with the Heisman Trophy in 2025.

Cristobal’s Hurricanes have their own transfer quarterback as Carson Beck left Georgia for Miami this season. The ‘Canes will take on Indiana or Oregon for the national title on January 19 in Miami.