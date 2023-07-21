The Minnesota Lynx have been playing better basketball ever since their poor start to the 2023 season. They are 9-12 and inching closer to a playoff spot than they were earlier in the season. Although they have lost three games in a row, they are currently 6-4 in their last ten games. Having a healthy roster is imperative to that and it looks like they might finally be able to do so. Rookie sensation Diamond Miller has since returned after being sidelined with an ankle injury. The Lynx have another important player set to come off the injury report as well. Veteran wing Aerial Powers was activated this week and in a related move, the Lynx released Kayana Traylor from her hardship contract.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kayana Traylor had been signed to a hardship contract late last month. The Lynx had already signed Emily Engstler to a hardship contract before that. With Aerial Powers set to come off the Lynx injury report, the team chose to release Traylor while Engstler will stick around for the time being. The Lynx are currently without Jessica Sheppard who is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Powers played in only nine games for the Lynx so far this season before being sidelined. During those games she averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.1 rebounds with splits of 34.1 percent shooting from the field, 12.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Those numbers are among Powers' career-lows suggesting that her ankle injury was affecting her play. The eight-year veteran is a capable 3&D player.