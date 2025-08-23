As the Minnesota Lynx has been without star Napheesa Collier, there have been many players to try to fill in the void, but arguably none like the performance Jessica Shepard had in the 95-90 win over the Indiana Fever. While the Lynx has recorded wins without Collier, the one Friday night was extra special as Shepard accomplished league history.

Shepard would record an impressive triple-double in scoring 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but the historic part is that she's the first player in WNBA history to have that stat line while shooting 90 percent from the field.

The 28-year-old would play a whopping 40 minutes in the contest as her impact was felt everywhere on the court, as the same sentiments were echoed by Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve, according to Andrew Dukowitz.

“Played forty minutes first of all, couldn’t take her off the floor,” Reeve said. “I think what the group needed, and what we don’t have playing without Phee, is a paint presence… Jess has kind of taken on the spot of Phee and has done it quite well… just the second time in Lynx’s history to get a triple double, almost had it at halftime.”

In total, she made 10 of her 11 attempts from the field, while also not recording a turnover.

“I was trying to do whatever it took for our team to win,” Shepard said in her post-game press conference, via The Omaha World-Herald.

Jessica Shepard is making the most of current opportunity with the Lynx

Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (15) dribbles defended by Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As fans of the Lynx await any major updates regarding the injury to Collier, the hope is that the team at the moment keeps the ship afloat, which is exactly what they're doing. Thanks to Shepard, Minnesota got a huge win over the Fever, who are dealing with their own injury problems in the continued absence of Caitlin Clark.

Still, Shepard has stepped up to the plate and despite averaging around eight points per game on the season, she's been averaging close to 13 per game in August, contributing in every aspect.

“This is the epitome of Jess — good scorer, passer, rebounder,” Reeve said.

“Jess has kind of taken on the spot of ‘Phee,” Reeve said, “and has done it quite well…If Jessica is not a Lynx this year, we’d be in trouble.”

There's no doubt that Shepard will get extra attention from other teams, but anyway she can help the team win, she'll do just that.

“If you’re going to have a triple-double, you have to win the game,” Shepard said, “so I was proud of our team for getting the win today.”

The Lynx are 29-7, the best record in the WNBA, as the next game will be once again against the Fever on Sunday.

More Minnesota Lynx News
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (back) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier draws ’10/10′ take from Sky’s Angel ReesePaolo Mariano ·
New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Liberty guard Natasha Cloud unloads on refs, Lynx as rivalry ignitesRussell Steinberg ·
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts during the third quarter against the New York Liberty at Target Center.
Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve drops the mic on Courtney Williams’ behavior vs. LibertyRichard Pereira ·
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrates her 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the third quarter at Target Center.
Lynx’s Courtney Williams gets brutally honest on desire to defeat LibertyAlex House ·
Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts during the third quarter against the New York Liberty at Target Center With Lynx forward Napheesa Collier in the background
Lynx make big statement with win vs. Liberty without Napheesa CollierJosue Pavon ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Why Lynx’s Napheesa Collier was ruled out vs. LibertyAlex House ·