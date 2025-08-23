As the Minnesota Lynx has been without star Napheesa Collier, there have been many players to try to fill in the void, but arguably none like the performance Jessica Shepard had in the 95-90 win over the Indiana Fever. While the Lynx has recorded wins without Collier, the one Friday night was extra special as Shepard accomplished league history.

Shepard would record an impressive triple-double in scoring 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but the historic part is that she's the first player in WNBA history to have that stat line while shooting 90 percent from the field.

Jessica Shepard is the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double on 90% FG

The 28-year-old would play a whopping 40 minutes in the contest as her impact was felt everywhere on the court, as the same sentiments were echoed by Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve, according to Andrew Dukowitz.

“Played forty minutes first of all, couldn’t take her off the floor,” Reeve said. “I think what the group needed, and what we don’t have playing without Phee, is a paint presence… Jess has kind of taken on the spot of Phee and has done it quite well… just the second time in Lynx’s history to get a triple double, almost had it at halftime.”

Roll the tape on Jess Shepard's unprecedented first career triple-double
22 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST | 90.9 FG% | 0 TO

In total, she made 10 of her 11 attempts from the field, while also not recording a turnover.

“I was trying to do whatever it took for our team to win,” Shepard said in her post-game press conference, via The Omaha World-Herald.

Jessica Shepard is making the most of current opportunity with the Lynx

As fans of the Lynx await any major updates regarding the injury to Collier, the hope is that the team at the moment keeps the ship afloat, which is exactly what they're doing. Thanks to Shepard, Minnesota got a huge win over the Fever, who are dealing with their own injury problems in the continued absence of Caitlin Clark.

Still, Shepard has stepped up to the plate and despite averaging around eight points per game on the season, she's been averaging close to 13 per game in August, contributing in every aspect.

“This is the epitome of Jess — good scorer, passer, rebounder,” Reeve said.

“Jess has kind of taken on the spot of ‘Phee,” Reeve said, “and has done it quite well…If Jessica is not a Lynx this year, we’d be in trouble.”

There's no doubt that Shepard will get extra attention from other teams, but anyway she can help the team win, she'll do just that.

“If you’re going to have a triple-double, you have to win the game,” Shepard said, “so I was proud of our team for getting the win today.”

The Lynx are 29-7, the best record in the WNBA, as the next game will be once again against the Fever on Sunday.