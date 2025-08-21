Fans of the Minnesota Lynx received good news on Wednesday after it was reported that star Napheesa Collier has been upgraded to questionable for their game against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

The Lynx saw their seven-game winning streak get snapped on Tuesday after bowing to the New York Liberty, 85-75. It was their first loss since Collier suffered an ankle injury on August 2. They have gone 4-1 without the prolific forward.

Despite not suiting up in the last few weeks, the 28-year-old Collier has made sure that her aura is felt by slaying with her outfits. She posted some of them on Instagram and quickly drew admiration from followers, including Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

“I have to say Phee, the outfits this season have been 10/10,” commented Reese.

Collier's teammates, Courtney Williams and Camryn Taylor, also chimed in.

“Cutie 😍🔥,” said Williams.

“Phee❣️❣️,” added Taylor.

According to a report from ESPN, Collier was reevaluated on Monday after an initial MRI revealed that she avoided a major injury. Her return would be a huge morale-booster for the Lynx as they look to enter the playoffs in full strength and return to the finals. They currently have a 28-6 record.

With the Lynx dominating the season, Collier has been the clear-cut favorite to win her first-ever MVP trophy. She's averaging a league-leading 23.5 points on top of 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

“She has this immense talent. The last two years, I’ve seen this step in her mindset in that the older she’s gotten, the more she’s thinking of herself in a championship space,” said Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve in a recent episode of the ” In Case You Missed It” podcast.

“She’s kind of gotten to this space where she’s now been in the finals and has tasted it and felt it. It’s tangible to her now. I’ve seen a difference.”

With her impending return and the team already assured of a spot in the playoffs, the Lynx might want to take a cautious approach with Collier.