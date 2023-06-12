The Minnesota Lynx have not gotten off to a good start to the 2023 WNBA season and they've already received bad news about their prized lottery pick, Diamond Miller. They did have something to cheer about on Sunday though as they pulled off a comeback from being down double-digits against the Los Angeles Sparks at home to win, 91-86. That wasn't the only thing they had to smile about. They honored former star Sylvia Fowles with her jersey retirement ceremony and in attendance was another former star Maya Moore. Moore took the podium to deliver a heartfelt message to her former teammate via Jack Borman of CanisHoopus.

Maya Moore addresses Sylvia Fowles and the Lynx crowd in a touching tribute, her first time talking to the Target Center crowd since retiring pic.twitter.com/oL96ZdI2dx — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) June 12, 2023

“I had the privilege of spending the last half of my career playing with Sylvia Fowles. . .I don't know of a more dominant player, but is sweet as pie,” Maya Moore said. “You don't find that combination. I would figure someone who's just really dominant and just exceptional, just in their own head, in their own world just doing their own thing. But Sylvia is model of living looking outward. And that takes a lot of energy. Again, she makes it look easy. But living outwardly takes so much effort and energy and intentionality. What you see on the court is exceptional but then off the court, the energy and the energy and the love and the joy she puts out is just phenomenal.”

Sylvia Fowles played eight seasons for the Lynx and was an All-Star for five of those years. She was a part of the Lynx championships in 2015 and 2017. Fowles retired last season during which she averaged 14.4 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots. Sylvia Fowles is the fourth player to have her jersey retirement by the Lynx joining former teammates Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen.