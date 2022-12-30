By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

The bus driver who saved Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant from his Mercedes car after it hit a road divider before catching fire near Roorkee on the Dehradun Delhi highway this morning has shared the untold story of the cricketer’s rescue from the site of the accident. Sushil Mann, who works for the state transporter, Haryana Roadways disclosed that Rishabh Pant’s vehicle was coming from the opposite direction at an extremely high speed when it crashed into the divider.

“When I left from Haridwar at 4:25 am, at one stoppage, I slowed my bus and saw some light moving here and there around 300 metres away. It was hard to guess if it was a car. I told my conductor that something was wrong and an accident happened. At around 100 metres, the car collided with a divided on the Haridwar side. The car was facing the bus and the passengers got scared,” Sushil Mann told media this afternoon. “The moment the car went towards the side of the connector, it already turned three to four times after crashing into the divider. Pant was half outside the car and I hit the brakes and me and my conductor went out and took him outside the car. The passengers inside the bus also helped us. I asked him if he was alone and he said ‘yes’. I saw that he was conscious. The trunk of the car had already caught fire and things would have got over very quickly and Pant wouldn’t have survived.” “Then he said that ‘I am Rishabh Pant and a cricketer’. I am not a huge cricket fan as I follow Kabaddi. We took him out and laid him on the divider. He asked for water and we gave it. One of the passengers covered him with a cloth. On the one hand, I was trying to call the police, but it was busy. The ambulance was also busy.” Sushil Mann added. “We were getting nervous as the fire was getting mightier. There was a pole on the road and we were worried if any other car could crash. My conductor told me to take him inside the bus and take him to the hospital. After removing Rishabh, I quickly searched the car to check if anyone else was there. I took out his blue bag and ₹7,000-8,000 from the car and gave it to him in the ambulance,” he said.

Rishabh Pant on Friday had a narrow escape after his car rammed into a divider before catching fire on the Delhi Dehradun highway near Roorkee. Pant was alone in the vehicle and managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of the car after it got engulfed in fire.

The news of Rishabh Pant’s accident was broken by the Uttarakhand Police. Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, said that Rishabh Pant’s vehicle collided with a divider before catching fire near Roorkee while he was driving towards the Uttarakhand capital from Delhi.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” DGP Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Later on, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave an update concerning the 25-year-old cricketer’s health. As per the Indian cricket board’s statement, Rishabh Pant has injuries on his forehead besides having suffered a ligament tear in his right knee. Luckily though he is out of danger and is responding well to the treatment.

“India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI statement mentioned. “Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.” “The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” it added.

On the other hand, Max Dehradun’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ashish Yagnik said that the cricketer was under evaluation but prima facie doctors treating him hadn’t found any serious injuries at the hospital.