Team USA is putting the finishing touches on their roster before entering the World Baseball Classic. Now, the team has a new arm to work with.

Current New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has replaced Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan on Team USA's Pool Play roster, the WBC's official X, formerly Twitter account confirmed. Ryan will be eligible to pitch again should Team USA advance.

The Twins star is currently battling through a back injury, although an MRI revealed just inflammation. Still, Ryan, Minnesota and Team USA will all be staying cautious. Remaining in the Designated Pitcher Pool though, the WBC team will be keeping close tabs on the right-hander to see if he can make his eventual return.

Article Continues Below

But at least to start the tournament, Team USA is turning to Yarbrough. He has filled a versatile role during his time in the majors, serving as both a starter and relief pitcher. During the 2025 season, Yarbrough appeared in 19 games, with only eight of them being starts. Manager Mark DeRosa will be able to mix-and-match how he decides to use the left-hander.

During those 19 appearances, Yarbrough put up a 4.36 ERA and a 55/19 K/BB ratio. While his numbers weren't sparkling this past season, he recorded a 3.19 ERA and a 65/32 K/BB ratio. Yarbrough's entire eight-year MLB career has resulted in a 4.22 ERA and a 654/196 K/BB ratio.

DeRosa clearly likes what he sees and believes Yarbrough can be a real asset on Team USA's asset. His work during Pool Play will determine if he gets a long-term role, or if DeRosa will be pleading with the Twins for Ryan back.