Actress Urvashi Rautela’s social media post following Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant’s horrific accident in Uttarakhand has gone viral. The Bollywood starlet shared a glamorous picture of herself besides writing “praying” in the caption of her Instagram post, leaving netizens confused.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were romantically linked in the past with several reports in the Indian media claiming that the young left-handed batter was dating the “Sanam Re” actress at some point in time.

The pair was even clicked enjoying parties and attending events together in public besides going out on dates at popular restaurants in 2018, But a year later, Rishabh Pant made his relationship with Isha Negi Insta official, sharing a picture of Isha and him on the widely popular photo and video sharing app.

Since then, Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have often taken indirect digs at each other, with the model-turned-movie star even calling “Chhotu bhaiya” in one of her posts.

After she referred to Rishabh Pant as “Chhotu bhaiya”, the southpaw hit back at her by saying, “some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity”.

The explosive India batter’s post came after Urvashi Rautela made a shocking claim about one “Mr. RP” who used to wait for her in the hotel lobby while she was away on film shoots.

Rishabh Pant on Friday had a lucky escape after his car rammed into a divider before catching fire on the Delhi Dehradun highway near Roorkee. Pant was alone in the vehicle and managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of the car after it got engulfed in fire.

The news of Rishabh Pant’s accident was broken by the Uttarakhand Police. Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, said that Rishabh Pant’s vehicle collided with a divider before catching fire near Roorkee while he was driving towards the Uttarakhand capital from Delhi.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” DGP Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Later on, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave an update concerning the 25-year-old cricketer’s health. As per the Indian cricket board’s statement, Rishabh Pant has injuries on his forehead besides having suffered a ligament tear in his right knee. Luckily though he is out of danger and is responding well to the treatment.

“India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI statement mentioned. “Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.” “The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” it added.

On the other, Max Dehradun’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ashish Yagnik said that the cricketer was under evaluation but prima facie doctors treating him hadn’t found any serious injuries at the hospital.

“He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending to him. Only after some tests can we tell more. As of now, he is stable and there is not much to worry about,” Ashish Yagnik said. “A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending him,” Ashish Yagnik noted.

Earlier this week, the national selectors left out wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant from the squad for next month’s T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

While many expected his exclusion from the side named for the shortest format of the sport, his omission from the ODIs surprised almost everyone.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squads for the upcoming Mastercard Sri Lanka Tour of India to be held in January 2023. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs,” the BCCI press release said.