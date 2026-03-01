With the NCAA Tournament just a couple of weeks away, three of the four No. 1 seeds on the women’s side have been projected as being UConn, UCLA and South Carolina. That likely will not change even with conference tournaments coming up. But the fourth No. 1 seed was potentially revealed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday as being the Texas Longhorns, as per Michael Voepel of ESPN.

The Vanderbilt Commodores, who had defeated Texas earlier in the season, were once projected to grab the fourth No. 1 seed. But Amanda Braun, the chair of the NCAA Tournament selection committee cited the Commodores’ subsequent loss to Georgia as the reasoning behind bumping the Longhorns over them.

“We were all viewing it the same way, in the conversation it was so close and that head-to-head tipped the scales last time,” Braun said. “[The loss] to Georgia tipped it back. The overall resume of Texas is stronger than Vanderbilt in a few different ways.”

Texas has been ranked in the top-four of the AP women’s basketball poll for much of the season. Back in November, they grabbed two statement wins during the Players Era event in Las Vegas beating UCLA and South Carolina consecutively.

The Longhorns are currently 27-3 overall, and 12-3 in SEC play with all of their losses coming in conference. Aside from the aforementioned Vanderbilt loss, they’ve also lost to South Carolina and LSU. They have one more regular season game remaining against Alabama, before the SEC Tournament begins.

Texas has been led this year by junior star Madison Booker who is averaging 18.7 points per game and shooting 50.3 percent from the field.