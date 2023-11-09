Australia batter Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking double hundred against Afghanistan in the World Cup triggered an epic meme fest on Twitter.

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking double hundred against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup triggered a wave of humorous memes on social media.

With his miraculous 201* off 128 balls, including 21 boundaries and ten sixes, Glenn Maxwell sealed Australia's place in the semifinals of the quadrennial event just when everyone thought that the match had slipped out of the Pat Cummins-led side's hands.

At 91/7, Australia was in deep trouble with their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, and a rampaging Afghan side was on course to cause the biggest upset in the history of the elite competition.

However, out of nowhere, Glenn Maxwell produced what many cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, described as the finest ODI knock as he launched a blistering counterattack against the Afghanistan bowlers.

The right-hander's stunning assault on the Afghanistan bowlers proved too much for them as Glenn Maxwell completed an unlikely three-wicket victory for Australia with 19 balls to spare.

During his breathtaking display of power hitting, Glenn Maxwell broke a pelotherapy of records, including becoming the first batter to score a double hundred while chasing in ODIs.

Also, the Australian middle-order batter's double century against Afghanistan made him the highest run scorer as a non-opener in a single innings of a 50-over match. This record was previously held by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry, who amassed 194 against Bangladesh in 2009.

He became only the third cricketer to hit a double ton in Cricket World Cups after Chris Gayle's 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 and Martin Guptill's 237 against West Indies in the same edition.

Glenn Maxwell completed his double hundred in 128 balls, making it the second-quickest double ton in ODI cricket. India's Ishan Kishan holds the record for compiling the fastest double century, taking just 126 balls to reach their against Bangladesh in December 2022.

After pulling Australia out of a hole, an ecstatic Glenn Maxwell stated that despite his team's shaky position at 91/7, he was confident about the contest's outcome in the former World Champions' favor. Luckily, whatever he touched turned into gold.

“It was obviously quite hot when we were fielding today. I haven't really done a whole lot of high-intensity exercise in the heat and it certainly got a hold of me today and just luckily enough we came out with a plan to stay at the same end for a little bit until I could sort of get some movement back, luckily enough I was able to stay till the end,” Glenn Maxwell, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It was basically to stick to our batting plan. I suppose for me it was still trying to be positive, still trying to take them on and trying to produce bad balls or something else I could score off,” he explained.

“Even with the lbw, that was just going over the top, that was probably the kick-start I needed to sort of tell myself to start playing my shots and be a bit more proactive,” the Australian batter added.

“I think you obviously saw a little bit more swing and nip around under lights as it always happened throughout this tournament. Credit to them, they bowled absolutely beautifully upfront and put us on the back foot. What we struggled to do was take early wickets and put them under pressure, but credit to them, they bowled really well upfront.”

“I feel like I had those types of innings before where I was given the chance and I haven't made the most of it so to make the most of it is probably the most pleasing thing, to be not out with Patty at the end is something I am really proud of,” an elated Glenn Maxwell summed up.

Meanwhile, Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar described Glenn Maxwell's knock with superlatives like “stuff of legends” and “miracle”, respectively.

“One man show, stuff of the legends. There is a saying, one guy can't win you a game and obviously what an absolute lie. You have to have heart, to keep on playing despite having cramps. They are very very painful and they do not get away,” Wasim Akram told A Sports.

“You have to credit the captain as well. When you talk about situation awareness, that what exactly what he did. 12 runs off 68 balls, he was giving the strike to his main player and he (Maxwell) showed the world, that he is the best one-day player right now in world cricket. This is unbelievable, I have never heard of this kind of knock before. I have played cricket for 20 years, worked in cricket for another 20 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” the legendary Pakistan cricketer stressed.

“We saw a miracle. His legs and arms weren't working. Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan. It was 91 for seven. Then one guy, Glenn Maxwell. There were two dropped catches, he could have gone first ball. But what an unbelievable innings that he played for Australia. I haven't seen anything like this. I have been watching cricket for a number of years, but something like this, pulling it off with nobody behind him. He was just standing there and hitting sixes,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“Hats off to him. He could have gotten retired hurt or given up, but he didn't. It was true patriotism that was driving him that somehow Australia needs to get this two points. If they had lost this game, they would have been in big trouble,” he elaborated.

On the other hand, Australian captain Pat Cummins described Glenn Maxwell's knock as the best-ever in ODIs.