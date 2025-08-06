Running back Christian McCaffrey and San Francisco 49ers want nothing more than to redeem themselves after an abysmal performance last season. They missed the playoffs after winning only six games despite coming off an appearance in the Super Bowl a year before.

The 49ers were stricken by injuries in their forgettable campaign, and it looks like the situation remains bleak for the upcoming season with several players sidelined, including Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, and Isaac Guerendo.

A silver lining, however, is the return of McCaffrey. He was limited to just four games last season after tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Now, it seems he has fully recovered.

An added inspiration for the 49ers star is his newborn daughter with his wife, model and actress Olivia Culpo, who gave birth last month. McCaffrey, however, admitted that he sometimes feels uneasy about his life amid training camp.

“(Culpo's) been great, man. You know, she's been so cool. Her mom came out and my mom came out and helped her out. I feel guilty at times. I'm sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she's doing the dirty work, but (I'm) super thankful for her and she's doing an incredible job,” said the former Offensive Player of the Year in an interview with the NFL Network.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey from Inside Training Camp on @nflnetwork on wife Olivia as super mom: “She’s been great. … I feel guilty at times. I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s doing the dirty work but super thankful for it and she’s doing an incredible job.” pic.twitter.com/i7p73Lrsde — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

McCaffrey and Culpo started dating in 2019, including vacationing together in Mexico. A few months later, they made it official. They got engaged in 2023 and got married a year later in Rhode Island.

Being a first-time dad has coincided with McCaffrey's comeback journey, and the three-time All-Pro First Team member wouldn't exchange it for anything, especially with Culpo fully supporting him.

“It's been incredible. You know, getting done with practice, whether you had a good day or a bad day, just being able to go there and see your daughter, it's very special,” added the 49ers star.

“My wife and our families do such a good job of helping out when needed and allowing me to still train and keep football first.”