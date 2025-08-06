The Toronto Blue Jays breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night when outfielder Joey Loperfido avoided a serious injury after being struck on the right knee by a 98.2 mph fastball. Loperfido collapsed in the sixth inning at Coors Field, but X-rays and follow-up imaging revealed no fractures or patellar damage.

MLB’s Keegan Matheson took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and confirmed that the knee contusion will keep the rookie on a day-to-day basis rather than Loperfido landing on the injured list.

“Joey Loperfido had X-rays which came back negative, so it’s a “right knee contusion” for now, but one that looked awfully painful. #BlueJays”

Loperfido’s quick diagnosis highlights the importance of modern medical protocols in preserving roster stability. After initial X-rays ruled out bone damage, an ultrasound confirmed the absence of ligament tears, leading to an official determination of a right knee contusion. That means no IL stint or 40-man move is needed, preserving the Blue Jays’ bench depth and allowing manager John Schneider to continue utilizing his outfield rotation without disruption.

Recalled from Triple-A on July 6th, Loperfido has slashed .389/.436/.542 in 72 at-bats, collecting 28 hits, three homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs, four walks and a stolen base. His emergence has provided a crucial infusion of offense and defense behind established starters like George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. By maintaining his availability, the team retains a dynamic depth contributor who can spell starters, pinch-hit or patrol the outfield late in games.

Toronto entered Tuesday at 66-48, three games up in the AL East. With a pivotal three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday, roster flexibility is at a premium. Keeping Loperfido off the IL lets the Jays lean on veterans without burning a 40-man spot on another call-up. Toronto will look to complete a three-game sweep of Colorado on Wednesday, take Thursday off, and then host L.A. for a crucial weekend series.

Negative imaging and a contusion diagnosis are the best possible outcome after a frightening scare in Denver. Rather than reshuffle the roster, Toronto can ice, rest and rehabilitate Loperfido’s knee. If swelling subsides quickly, he could pinch-hit as soon as Friday’s opener of the three-game series against the New York Yankees and return to right field by August 12 when the club hosts the Chicago Cubs, providing yet another spark for a team that refuses to slow down.