By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India’s nail-biting win over Bangladesh, powered by a sensational 71-run unbeaten stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, led to a flood of memes on the internet.

The KL Rahul-led Team India produced a Christmas miracle on Sunday as they registered a stunning three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka, thus winning the series 2-0.

India’s victory over the hosts came after the visitors resumed action on Day 4 in a precarious situation, having put only 45 runs on the board while losing four wickets. With 100 more needed to seal a victory, the Indians were on the back foot at the start of the fourth day’s play in Mirpur.

Things became far more difficult soon after as Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel all perished in the first seven overs of the morning, with India reeling at 74/7 and still requiring 71 runs to complete a clean sweep against Bangladesh.

At this stage, Ravichandran Ashwin walked out. Widely regarded as one of the toughest guys of the Indian cricket team, R Ashwin not only got the measure of the pitch but struck around with Shreyas Iyer to complete what was a sensational triumph for KL Rahul and his boys.

During their unbroken stand of 71, it was R Ashwin who was the aggressor with 42 runs while Shreyas Iyer kept things tight from the other end with an unbeaten knock of 29.

In the end, it was the partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer which proved to be the main difference between the two teams otherwise the series would have been tied at 1-1.

But both Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran through their resilience, mental fortitude, and some luck managed to turn the tide in India’s favor before leaving the Bangladeshi crowd stunned into silence.

Winning runs on Diwali

Winning runs on Christmas Ravichandran Ashwin is a man of festivals pic.twitter.com/YT78QvWCcU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 25, 2022

Ashwin after making INDIA WIN from 74/7 to Bangladesh!!😉😆 pic.twitter.com/bZv6VjnSEx — Lucyfer (@lucufer_1OO) December 25, 2022

Even India captain KL Rahul was in awe of Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

“You just trust the guys in the middle. There’s always belief but there were nerves, we are human. But we trusted the batters out. Today, Ashwin and Shreyas did it with ease and style. Well done to them to earn India the win. We never thought it’d be a cakewalk, thought we need to grind and work hard for runs which Bangladesh did. It was tougher with the new ball. We lost more wickets than we’d have liked. We’ve made mistakes but will look to learn and hopefully put a better performance if a similar situation arises in the future. Happy with our bowling depth in the last 6-7 years. The series wins say a lot about how well we’ve groomed our pace attack. Ashwin and Axar have also done really well. Umesh put his hands up, Jaydev came in after a long time but bowled phenomenally well and probably deserved more wickets than he got. But the pressure helped Ashwin and Axar capitalise,” KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara who was named the Player of the series, said that it was a hard-fought Test series before adding he worked on his game during the first-class matches he played at home.

“It’s been a hard series, series was very competitive. I feel I’ve found my rhythm. A lot of hard work has been put in, I’ve played many first-class games and have worked on my game. (On first-class) If you look at the gap between Test series, playing first-class helps keep in touch. Each game is important with the WTC and you have to be on top of your game. I’ve played many first-class and Test matches. You need to be mentally strong,” Cheteshwar Pujara stated.

On the other hand, Man of the Match, Ravichandran Ashwin credited his partnership with Shreyas Iyer for India’s hard-fought three-wicket win.

“Game was on the line. I thought Bangladesh played really well. The game had to be won the hard way. Shreyas batted beautifully, if he wasn’t the player of the series, I’d have shared this with him. In these situations, sometimes you feel you need to hit your way. They bowled well. But we needed to trust our defence. I wanted to get in and support Shreyas. Pitches were good, they were a touch slow. But the ball made a difference. The hosts put us under a lot of pressure. Good performances as well,” R Ashwin said.

After India avoided a shock loss in Mirpur, the legendary Virender Sehwag took to social media to describe his batting performance against Bangladesh.