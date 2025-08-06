On Tuesday night, the Seattle Storm welcomed the Minnesota Lynx into their house for what should be an exciting matchup between two winning teams in the WNBA. The Storm entered the night with a 16-13 record, so they were definitely the underdog against the 24-5 Lynx led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier. Nevertheless, this appears to have motivated the Storm further, as they entered halftime with a 43-35 lead.

While there is still a long way to go before the Storm can seal the victory, they certainly have it in them to defeat the powerhouse Lynx, if the first half of the game is any indication. In fact, point guard Gabby Williams definitely brought the energy at the point of attack on both ends of the floor. She wasted no time recording a steal, and in so doing, she became the record holder for most steals in a single season in Storm franchise history, as noted by the team's official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams now has 75 steals on the season in just 30 games, giving her an average of 2.5 steals per contest. That is not quite Dyson Daniels-levels of thievery, but she is on pace to record the greatest single-season in steals in WNBA history.

Teresa Weatherspoon is the current record holder for the most steals in a single season, pulling in 100 steals in 1998. She did so when the WNBA regular season was just 30 games — averaging around 3.3 steals per game.

While Williams is not quite on that level as well, if she avoids the injury bug, plays in all of the Storm's games, and maintains her current steals pace, then she could tie or even break the record Weatherspoon has held for 27 years.

But that won't be the main thing on Williams' mind, as she will be looking to do whatever she can to help the Storm to a huge win over the Lynx on Tuesday.

Storm quiet the Lynx in the first half on Tuesday

The Lynx arguably are the favorite to win the title this season, but the Storm have done a great job quieting them on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Seattle is holding Minnesota to 38.5 percent shooting from the field. That is the level every team in the WNBA must defend the Lynx if they were to beat them.

There is a long way to go in the game, however, with there being 7:52 remaining in the third quarter.