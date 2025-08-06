On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to continue their strong play over the past few months as they look to take advantage of an opportunity to pad their win total with another game against the worst team in MLB, the Colorado Rockies. And they appear to be well on their way to doing so, especially if they keep hitting long balls like the one Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did in the sixth inning of what was a 3-2 ballgame.

Guerrero had worked the count up to 3-0, forcing Rockies pitcher Anthony Molina to pick his poison. Suffice to say, Molina chose wrong. He tried to sneak a 95-mph fastball on the outside, but the Blue Jays star was all over it, hitting the ball to deep right field and out of the park with a no-doubter that Guerrero paused a bit to admire.

Vladimir Guerrero with a solo no-doubter to right field 💥pic.twitter.com/hhrHYrWR6T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2025

According to SportsNet on X (formerly Twitter), Guerrero became the first Blue Jays hitter to hit a home run on a 3-0 count in 2025. That statistic seems hard to believe especially when it's already August, but it's hard to fault Toronto's hitters for their approach on the plate considering how well they've been playing as of late.

It sure does look as though the altitude is helping the Blue Jays' hitters a ton. Or perhaps they're simply taking advantage of the Rockies' dearth of quality pitching, as they've been hitting notable home runs over the past few ballgames.

Last night, during their 15-1 series-opening victory over the Rockies, it was Daulton Varsho who hit the dinger of note. Varsho hit the farthest home run for Toronto in 2025 (at 451 feet), which was no doubt helped by the thinner air in Coors Field.

At the time of writing, the Blue Jays are leading the Rockies 7-4 on Tuesday night heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. This win would seal the three-game series in Toronto's favor.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. receives help from the rest of the Blue Jays roster

2024 was a disappointment for the Blue Jays. They scuffled all the way to a 74-88 record — with a lot of their key guys struggling to give Guerrero, who recorded an OPS of .940 in 2024, the help he needed.

But 2025 has been a different story for Guerrero's Blue Jays. While he remains very productive with a .853 OPS heading into their Tuesday night clash against the Rockies, the rest of the team has stepped up big time.

Bo Bichette has rounded back into form, George Springer is undergoing a career renaissance, and Alejandro Kirk has been solid in every facet of the ball. The Blue Jays have over 10 position players with 1.0 WAR or more (per Fangraphs) — a testament to the team's impressive depth.