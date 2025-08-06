Jalen Milroe, a third-round draft pick, is starting his highly anticipated rookie season for the Seattle Seahawks, and he has already received a meaningful show of support from one of the most recognizable players in the franchise's history. Russell Wilson, the quarterback who led Seattle to its only Super Bowl championship, recently gave Milroe a personalized present, a signed No. 3 jersey, and an original handwritten message before the team's preseason opener.

The message, written personally by Wilson, read:

“Jalen! You are going to be a star in the NFL! You will love Seattle! Go be great!” The heartfelt gift came as part of Fanatics' new “The Locker Room” initiative, which surprised NFL rookies with personalized messages and memorabilia from current and former league stars.

Wilson, now the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, encouraged Milroe, who, like Wilson in 2012, was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Milroe, like Wilson before him, has now walked into a quarterback room that will be nothing short of competitive in Seattle. The team's first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 season features Milroe in a spot behind the veteran Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. This resembles when Wilson was adjusting to life in the NFL, battling against Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson in the rookie preseason. Ultimately, Wilson had the starting job before Week 1—and it is a path Milroe can identify with.

Although Milroe's role with the Seahawks is yet to be fully defined, there are signs that his path is already taking shape. The Seahawks have announced that Milroe and Lock will share quarterback snaps in the preseason opener.

Beyond his arm talent, in his final year at Alabama, he rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, showcasing a dynamic threat. That skill set has drawn comparisons to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It even echoes Wilson's early playing style, particularly in 2014 when he rushed for a personal-best 849 yards and six touchdowns.