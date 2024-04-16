The Michigan football program is beginning a new era with Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach. Jim Harbaugh won a national title and then left to become the coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Michigan has now been hit with some recruiting violation penalties from the NCAA that stem back to the COVID-19 days.
Here is a portion of the official release from the NCAA on the violations and the role the head coach played in it.
“Michigan and five individuals who currently or previously worked for its football program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations and coaching activities by noncoaching staff members that occurred within the football program, and the appropriate penalties for those violations…One former coach did not participate in the agreement, and that portion of the case will be considered separately by the Committee on Infractions, after which the committee will release its full decision. The agreed-upon violations involve impermissible in-person recruiting contacts during a COVID-19 dead period, impermissible tryouts, and the program exceeding the number of allowed countable coaches when noncoaching staff members engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities (including providing technical and tactical skills instruction to student-athletes). The negotiated resolution also involved the school's agreement that the underlying violations demonstrated a head coach responsibility violation and the former football head coach failed to meet his responsibility to cooperate with the investigation.”
The violations from the NCAA are as follows, per Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
‘Michigan's COVID recruiting violation penalties are out from the NCAA:
– Three years probation
– Fine
– Recruiting restrictions
– One-year show-cause for five individuals'
That's a hefty price to pay for the violations, and it makes it more difficult for new head coach Sherrone Moore as he begins his journey as head coach. Other programs to be hit with recruiting violations such as these include Air Force and Tennessee with Arizona State also coming.
The Michigan football violations are separate from Connor Stalions ordeal
With all of these penalties coming to the Michigan football program, none of this involves the whole situation regarding Connor Stalions. So, more on that will come later from the NCAA. Harbaugh began the 2023 season by serving a suspension that was self-imposed, then serving another one due to the fallout from the Stalions mess.
But, these latest violations have nothing to do with the Stalions drama. Moreover, some are even saying these penalties handed down by the NCAA are a slap on the wrist.
“The “hammer” being swung by the NCAA is one of those squeaky toy gavels.” — @TheRealSharty
“So a slap on the wrist. Worth it.”–@TH3_Bibby
The fallout from the Michigan football recruiting scandal continues to come. But, this isn't a bad outcome for Sherrone Moore's program at all. On the other hand, it will be worth monitoring to see what happens from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.