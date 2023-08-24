This offseason has been quite the rollercoaster for the Michigan football program. At the beginning, things were looking great for the Wolverines. Michigan got some key pieces back that were considering the NFL, like star running back Blake Corum. The hype quickly got loud around Ann Arbor, and preparation began for what is the most highly-anticipated college football season for Michigan in a long time. Then, just a couple of months before the season, it looked like head coach Jim Harbaugh was going to be suspended for the first four games of the season. However, the suspension ended up being called off, only for Michigan to self-impose a three game suspension for Harbaugh right after. Quite the rollercoaster indeed.

So now, with less than two weeks to go before the start of the season for Michigan football, we know Jim Harbaugh's fate. He will not be on the sidelines when the Wolverines face East Carolina football, UNLV football and Bowling Green football. The good news for Michigan: It likely isn't going to matter who is coaching those games, the Wolverines are going to win big no matter what.

A situation like this could be deflating for a team, or it could give a team motivation. So far, it sounds like it's bringing the Wolverines closer together.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’re definitely going to bring some fire to the field,” Michigan DL Kenneth Grant said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “In the next three games, we’re gonna rally behind him for sure. I was surprised a little bit, but it really doesn’t affect us. The group of guys we’ve got, we’re really resilient, so we’re gonna come with even more firepower.”

Blake Corum also spoke on the matter before the self-imposed suspension, but his words still ring true as Harbaugh did in fact end up getting suspended.

“I don’t know too much about the situation, but as a leader, just rallying my guys,” Corum said during Big Ten Media Days. “If anything, it’s going to make us go even harder. Maybe a little motivation. Light a fire under us. I’m going to rally my troops, get them going, and we’re going to do this for coach Harbaugh if that is the case. But I don’t really know what’s going on too much. Really just bring my guys together and do what we do, play ball, leave it all on the field and get the job done.”

This team already had the talent to win the national championship, and now it looks like they have an extra chip on their shoulder as well. Look out.