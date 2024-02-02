Jim Harbaugh fired a warning shot to the rest of the NFC West.

Jim Harbaugh is set to inherit a Los Angeles Chargers team that is hoping to improve upon a 5-12 record in 2023-2024.

The Chargers are a talented team with no way to go but up and should be a force to be reckoned with now that the national championship winning coach is at the controls in sunny southern California.

Harbaugh revealed why the Chargers are the ‘right fit' recently. He also hyped up Derwin James and another key Bolts player.

Now that the Chargers' coaching staff has begun taking shape, it's time for the team to prepare for the free agency and NFL Draft periods.

Harbaugh had a stern warning for the rest of the AFC and Los Angeles's rivals according to an interview posted on Thursday.

Harbaugh's Goals With Chargers

Harbaugh was quoted by Eric Williams of Fox Sports in an article published on Thursday.

He also spoke about what the City of Angels is looking for in the Chargers franchise.

“We're in one of the great cities there is,” Harbaugh said. “One thing I know about Los Angeles and California is they respect talent, effort and winning. And it needs to be multiple championships.”

“We're going to be humble and hungry, but that's our goal.”

Here’s Jim Harbaugh describing his arrival as HC of the Chargers like Red escaping prison in the Shawshank Redemption. pic.twitter.com/y94MmfOUVc — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) February 1, 2024

Harbaugh's Warning to AFC Rivals

Harbaugh also shared information about the type of team he wants his Chargers to become.

He spoke at length about the characteristics he currently likes and offered a warning to rival teams.

“Humble and hungry, that's where we are right now,” Harbaugh said. “We're going to respect our opponents, and we're going to strive to earn their respect. And we're going to earn our winning.

“We're going to be a tough team, a resilient team, a relentless team, a physical team. That's what we're going to aspire to be.

“Don't let the powder blues fool you.”