Michigan football responds to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti's ruling of Jim Harbaugh's suspension amid sign-stealing scandal.

The Big Ten has officially stepped in and delivered a punishment for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program over the sign-stealing saga. As a result, the Wolverines fired back at Commissioner Tony Petitti.

Michigan football didn't hold back as they released a lengthy statement regarding the situation, per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press. The ruling indicates that Harbaugh can coach throughout the week but cannot be on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

This is a big blow considering there are only three games left on the schedule with major playoff implications in line. With that in mind, the Michigan football team didn't hold back when addressing Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti.

“Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered. Today's action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference's own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed. We are dismayed at the Commissioner's rush to judgement when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation – one in which we are fully cooperating.”

“Commissioner Petitti's hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply the rules fairly and impartially. By taking this action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself into the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve. And, doing so on Veteran's Day – a court holiday – to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile in impartiality. To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with Coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect.”

The Michigan football program really spit some fire here. We'll see how this plays out, but it looks like an ugly mess just got even uglier.