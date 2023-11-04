Connor Stalions, the man behind the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, has resigned from the University

Connor Stalions, the man behind the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, is officially no longer with the program, according to Nicole Auerbach, Austin Meek, Katie Strang, and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Stalions, a 28-year-old former Marine captain who joined the Michigan football staff just a couple of years ago, was initially suspended with pay on October 20th for his role in the scandal that has rocked the college football world.

Stalions' attorney, Brad Beckworth of Nix Patterson, reached out to The Athletic, speaking on behalf of his client, clearing the air as to why Stalions chose to resign.

“As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team,” Beckworth shared with The Athletic. “He hopes his resignation will help the team and coaching staff focus on tomorrow’s game and the remainder of the season. Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting.”

Sure, let's go with that for a second.

Connor Stalions had also prepared a statement that he provided to The Athletic.

“I love the University of Michigan and its football program. And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure. I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on.”

Allow me, for a moment, to interject with what I perceive to be the subtext of this message: Connor Stalions is a lifelong fan of the Michigan football program. Both of his parents went to college in Ann Arbor. Shortly after his time with the Marines, he joined the Michigan staff and immediately set out to prove himself to be a valuable member of the program. He comes up with this unprecedented and illegal plan to steal signs from opposing coaching staffs, something his background in the Marines has allowed him to do at an astonishingly high level. He approaches Jim Harbaugh, or one of the other members of the Michigan coaching staff, with this plan, and perhaps reluctantly, they decide to ride with Stalions. Michigan quickly re-establishes itself as a college football powerhouse, but when news breaks that their ascent is related to a sign-stealing scheme, Stalions decides to fall on his sword to protect the team he loves.

What else am I missing here?

In some sense, this all humanizes Stalions in a way he hasn't been yet in the last two weeks. He's been painted as this cold, calculating, mercenary mastermind, which maybe he is. But he's also incredibly relatable to any of us who absolutely adore our favorite sports team. Stalions loves the University of Michigan. He wanted to do whatever he could to bring them back to the top. Wouldn't you, in theory, be willing to do the same for the team you love?

Of course Harbaugh and the staff likely knew, but like any good soldier, Stalions is taking the bullet for his platoon.